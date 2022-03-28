Robert Eggers Almost Cast Harry Styles In Nosferatu

One of the worst things about loving movies is having to deal with incredible casting choices that never materialize. There are tons of great ones past, and there will be even more to come in the future. Today, I'm particularly depressed about the news that "Dunkirk" star and former One Direction member Harry Styles was set to star opposite Ana Taylor-Joy in the Robert Eggers remake of "Nosferatu" but ended up dropping out of the project. To be honest, I'm not sure I'll ever get over it, either.

In a New Yorker profile it was revealed that at the time of the interview, Eggers was supposed to be in Prague, where he had been scheduled to move to begin preproduction on his "Nosferatu" remake. His reimagined version of F. W. Murnau's silent vampire film from 1922 was supposed to feature Taylor-Joy — who arguably had her breakout role in Eggers' 2013 film "The Witch" — and Styles. However, Styles pulled out at the last minute due to scheduling concerns. It was so last minute, in fact, that the film's cinematographer Jarin Blaschke had already enrolled his daughter in school in Prague.

Paparazzi photos of Styles and Eggers were published in June 2021, but because of the director's unassuming "poster boy for a Bushwick hipster" look, as he says in the profile, it seems like very few folks actually ever clocked that Styles was walking around London with Eggers. It's unclear which role the singer would've played in the film, but it seems like he would've starred opposite Taylor-Joy as her character Ellen Hutter's husband, Thomas.

According to the New Yorker piece, Eggers co-directed an inventive stage production of the 1922 film in high school. In his version, the filmmaker's younger twin brothers, Max and Sam, played immobile gargoyles and were even painted gray — so it's clear Eggers has a deep affection for the original picture.