Dan Stevens Touched A Giant Piece Of King Kong's Anatomy For Godzilla X Kong

If you clicked on this article because you saw the headline and thought, "They've gotta be talking about King Kong's King Dong, right?" Boy, do I have the news article for you! We at /Film are embarrassingly excited for Adam Wingard's upcoming "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," especially because it's starting to feel like he definitely understands that the "x" is commonly used in fandom spaces to indicate they want the characters to f–get together romantically and pulled a fast one on the execs at Warner Bros. While there's no way in kaiju hell "Godzilla x Kong" is going to take the same approach to the King of the Monsters as "Godzilla Minus One," there's no such thing as too much Godzilla. Serious Godzilla, sentimental Godzilla, a low-budget nonsensical rubber suit Godzilla ... as long as I've got big bois being big, I'm a happy movie fan.

The bisexual lighting shown in the trailer was already something to celebrate, but the addition of Dan Stevens, the star of Wingard's action-thriller "The Guest," has us practically screaming from the rooftops. Stevens is set to star as a co-lead named Trapper, a veterinarian who specializes in the larger-than-life creatures of the Hollow Earth. "If you've got a sick titan, Trap is your guy," Stevens explained to Total Film. "He's brought in to give our man Kong a bit of a hand at the beginning of the movie, and then he finds himself along for the ride."

Total Film asked what "giving a bit of a hand" means — especially since the trailers showed King Kong with a bionic arm — but Wingard played it coy. "It's kind of hard to say too much more than that without spoiling anything because he has one of my favorite intros of any character I've ever shot in my films," the director noted.