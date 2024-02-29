Scream Directors' New Horror Movie Had Them Apologizing To Their Cast

In 2023, it was announced that the filmmaking team Radio Silence was stepping away from the "Scream" franchise to helm a new Universal monster movie. But this wasn't going to be yet another "Mummy" remake and had nothing to do with the ill-fated Dark Universe. No, this was a brand-new horror creation titled "Abigail"... sort of.

Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the directing duo responsible for the fifth and sixth "Scream" films, are overseeing this latest effort, which focuses on a team of crooks who kidnap a wealthy man's 12-year-old daughter (Alisha Weir) and hole up in a mansion while they await the ransom payment. The only problem is that the sweet little ballerina they kidnapped is actually a bloodthirsty vampire who, if the trailer is anything to go by, is not only ruthless when it comes to taking out her captors but has a truly sadistic side, as evidenced by the brief shot of her slow dancing with a headless corpse.

Rumor has it the film is a modern reinterpretation of Lambert Hillyer's 1936 Universal monster movie "Dracula's Daughter." But everything we've seen thus far suggests Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett have taken the basic idea of a child vampire and created something largely original with "Abigail." Just how much the "Dracula's Daughter" influence will show through remains to be seen, but you can count on one thing for sure: tons of blood. As the surprisingly gory trailer suggested, the directors have ensured their latest effort is a truly blood-soaked affair, to the extent that they actually felt the need to apologize to their actors.