Undisputed Horror Legend Garth Marenghi Is Making His Grand Comeback With TerrorTome

Garth Marenghi fans rejoice! The good author is back at it with a newly announced hardcover, ebook and audiobook release titled "Garth Marenghi's Terrortime." I can sense some of you are politely nodding your heads and shining a "I'm happy that you're happy" smile and otherwise have no idea what I'm talking about. To you good people, I humbly request you seek out the early aughts bit of British weirdness that goes by the name of "Garth Marenghi's Darkplace."

Marenghi is a fictional horror writer (think a really, really, reeeaaaalllllyyy dumb Stephen King) played by Matthew Holness whose books are so popular that he's given his own TV show with total creative freedom. Of course he directs and stars despite not having any experience at either and the resulting show is so bad that it never found and audience and was thought lost to time. In the early 2000s, Garth salvages the 20-year-old footage and finally gives it the release it deserves.

This is all fictional, of course, and the resulting show is a hilarious spoof of horror TV, soap operas and uniquely British oddball humor. This is the show that introduced me to Richard Ayoade ("The IT Crowd") and Matt Berry ("What We Do In The Shadows").