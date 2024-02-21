Lovely, Dark, And Deep Review: This Slow-Burn Horror Movie Wants You To Stay Out Of The Woods

Lennon (Georgina Campbell, who already faced plenty of horrors in the excellent "Barbarian") is a park ranger assigned to the backcountry. That means she goes deep into the woods of a national park and sets up shop in a small shack. The walls are thin enough that her lantern illuminates the entire building at night, like a shadowbox. It's a lone beacon cutting through impenetrable darkness. By day, she hikes through the woods, listening to podcasts about people who mysteriously go missing in national parks. As it turns out, Lennon has a history with this — when she was a child, her sister vanished in the very national park where she now works.

We already know Lennon is in some kind of danger because an opening scene reveals the ranger who previously inhabited her shack went missing, walking off into the woods after leaving an ominous note about owing the land a body. Writer-director Sutherland establishes a foreboding mood from the jump, and the shots of the thick woods bring with them a sense of menace, even in broad daylight.

After a late-night visitor drags Lennon out into the woods, she gets caught up in a new missing person case that brings back haunting memories of her sister's disappearance. Just what is going on here? People disappear in the woods all the time for various reasons, but what if there was something supernatural behind those situations? Supernatural ... or otherworldly? Things go from bad to worse rather quickly for Lennon, and the very nature of reality seems to bend.