Red Rooms Review: The Most Disturbing Horror Movie Of The Year

A chilling, skin-crawling experience, "Red Rooms" is the most disturbing horror movie of the year. No hyperbole here: Pascal Plante's ice-cold thriller left me stunned on more than one occasion. It is a bleak, cutting film that has a way of disquieting your mind with long, lingering shots. Most of these shots are trained on the silent, indecipherable face of star Juliette Gariépy, who is shockingly good here doing so much while saying so little. Gariépy is Kelly-Anne, a French-Canadian model who has become obsessed with an accused serial killer. When she's not on a fashion shoot, playing online poker, or haunting her cold, sparse high-rise apartment — a place where the wind constantly howls outside like voices of the damned — Kelly-Anne is sleeping on the streets outside of the courthouse so she can get a good seat at the trial of Ludovic Chevalier (Maxwell McCabe-Lokos), nicknamed the Demon of Rosemont.

Chevalier stands accused of brutally murdering three teenage girls. Not only that, but the killer also filmed the crimes and uploaded them to a "red room," a dark web urban legend where users can pay bitcoin to watch someone be murdered. Two of the murder videos have been found, while the third has never been recovered. While the suspect wears a mask on film, the Crown Prosecutor contends that experts can confirm Chevalier is the killer, while plenty of more evidence also points towards his guilt. Plante's film makes the clever choice to keep Chevalier at a distance — he has no dialogue in the film; he simply sits silently in court, crossing his legs or checking his nails, seemingly nonplussed. And yet the opening scene does such a masterful job of building up the horrific nature of the crimes that this slight, quiet man seems genuinely threatening.

Eventually, the murder tapes are played for the court. "Red Rooms" doesn't show us the footage, but we do hear some of it, featuring lots of revving power tools and blood-curdling screams. The lack of visuals somehow makes it all the more terrifying. Without seeing the footage for ourselves, we're forced to imagine it; "Red Rooms" is pushing us to the edge in an almost cruel fashion. As upsetting as these sounds are, "Red Rooms" has more disturbing details up its sleeve, particularly in the way Kelly-Anne begins to behave. I won't dare spoil anything, but there's a moment set in the courtroom that's so hauntingly twisted that it had me groaning in near-disbelief.