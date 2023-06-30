Horror Box Office Hits That Have Caught Us By Surprise In 2023

Impressive though it may be, "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" had the hook of taking a beloved character from many people's childhoods and turning him into a slasher villain. That's going to turn some heads. Director Kyle Edward Ball, on the other hand, had a mere $15,000 and an idea to work with in crafting his ultra-low-budget sensation "Skinamarink," which absolutely dominated the conversation in January when the film came out of nowhere to take the horror world by storm. With virtually no marketing money to speak of, Ball's deeply terrifying, experimental film scared the s*** out of tons of people and became a true world-of-mouth sensation.

Again, we're talking about a movie that made just $2.1 million at the box office, which is, for most movies, not even a drop in the bucket. But against a budget that equates to a small percentage of change lost in the couch cushions for a major studio, what Ball was able to do is nothing short of remarkable. The amount of ink that was spilled after "Skinamarkink" started filling theaters due to genuine online buzz was beyond impressive. That couple million dollars was only the beginning, as the movie also made its way to Shudder and had a big life on streaming. Moreover, Ball now has a career and will assuredly be getting a lot more money to make his next film, which will automatically have the eyes of the horror-loving world on it.

This is the single most feel-good success story in cinema this year. Nobody saw it coming and, much like Kevin Smith's "Clerks" or Robert Rodriguez's "El Mariachi," it enters the pantheon of low-budget films that prove to aspiring filmmakers around the world that a hit can be made with very little resources.