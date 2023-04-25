The Pope's Exorcist Is Getting A Sequel Because The Movies Are Back, Baby

If you like exorcism movies and the Catholic Church, boy do we have some good news for you! "The Pope's Exorcist," which stars Oscar-winner Russell Crowe as the exorcist in question, is getting a sequel. This is according to the folks at Bloody Disgusting, who bring word that Sony and Screen Gems are in early development on a follow-up to the hit horror flick, which is currently smack dab in the middle of its theatrical run. But they're clearly wasting no time in getting a follow-up moving in the right direction.

Few details are available at this time, but it is believed that Crowe will return in the lead role. Development is underway at the studio, but there's no word on who will pen the screenplay, what the story will look like, or whether or not director Julius Avery will be back in the saddle. Though one assumes that Avery, who previously directed the underrated "Overlord," would return in some capacity.

The horror flick was inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, who served as the chief exorcist of the Vatican. It follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy's possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden. But given that Amorath has lots and lots of case files to explore, there's ample opportunity for further stories here.