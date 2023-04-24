Evil Dead Rise Scares Up Great Opening Weekend At The Box Office, But Mario Still Won The Day

For the third weekend in a row, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is coming out on top at the box office, with Universal's animated Nintendo adaptation showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. The movie will absolutely hit $1 billion globally now as a matter of when, not if, and soon. But as impressive as that movie's run continues to be (we'll get into that more in a second) this past weekend's big newcomer was "Evil Dead Rise." While the fifth entry in the long-running horror franchise was never truly going to compete for the crown, it exceeded expectations and all but ensured that the series won't stay dead for another decade this time around.

According to The Numbers, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" topped the charts with a third-weekend haul of $59.9 million. That represents a mere 35 percent drop week-to-week, signaling just how starved moviegoers were for a family-friendly film. It also speaks volumes about the characters' place in pop culture. We should expect more Nintendo movies very soon because, as of this writing, the animated flick has earned $878 million worldwide, including a stellar $436 million domestic haul. If the film never made another dime it would easily be one of the biggest movies of the year, but it's still got a long way to go, and will soon join "Top Gun: Maverick" ($1.49 billion) and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ($1.92 billion) as the only movies to cross the $1 billion mark since the pandemic began.

Though less flashy, director Lee Cronin's "Evil Dead Rise" also did exceptionally well for itself, debuting at $24.5 million. That was better than weekend estimates, which had pegged its take at $23.5 million. Analysts had it taking in anywhere between $15 and $20 million heading into the weekend, so it handily exceeded expectations.