Top Gun: Maverick Is Being Re-Released In Theaters Before Avatar Comes For The Box Office Crown

Well, well, well, if it isn't "Top Gun: Maverick" coming back to eat up more of your hard-earned foldin' money. That's right! One of the biggest movies of all time is headed back to theaters for a limited, two-week engagement a mere month after it left theaters following a ridiculously successful run. The reason? There is a bit of a hole to fill before "Avatar: The Way of Water" swoops in to presumably set some of its own records. Or, at least, that's what Disney probably hopes given that film's insane budget. In any event, Paramount is going to try to ice its well-iced cake just a bit more.

Beginning this Friday, December 2, Tom Cruise's "Top Gun" sequel will return to theaters until December 15. Not coincidentally, "The Way of Water" is scheduled for release on December 16. Meanwhile, the only real blockbuster in theaters right now is "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which is slowly starting to run out of gas. And with the biggest movie coming out this weekend being the Christmas action flick "Violent Night," what does Paramount have to lose? "Maverick" already made $1.48 billion globally and ranks as the 11th highest-grossing movie ever. If the release makes even $1 million that's pretty much all going to be profit at this point. Chris Aronson, President of Domestic Distribution for Paramount Pictures, had this to say: