Violent Night Director Reveals The Movie's Key Element: 'If You Get That Right, You Can Go As Crazy As You Want' [Exclusive]

While speaking with /Film's Bill Bria (the full interview is coming soon), Wirkola talked about how excited he was about the prospect of "Violent Night." The action-packed script got his attention, but above all else, it was the sense of Christmas wonder that he knew he wanted to focus on:

"It really had a big heart and it really felt like a Christmas movie. That was what I said to [the producers] going into it, is I really want it to feel like a Christmas movie. And that was for myself, my way in. 'Okay. How can I make something different and unique?' Well, we embrace the Christmas movie nature of it. And then if you get that right, you can go as crazy as you want on the rest."

The trailer shows Harbour wreaking havoc all over a snowy manor, but in the midst of everything, he's making time to show a frightened child that Santa won't let these goons hurt her. I love a good deranged killer in a Santa suit á la "Silent Night, Deadly Night," but Harbour's demeanor fits the bill of a St. Nick who only gets his red suit dirty when he needs to.

Some of the most heartwarming Christmas movies contain a collective emotional catharsis. In addition to getting all misty-eyed when Santa uses ASL to speak to a deaf girl ("Miracle on 34th Street), we can also cheer when the jolly man beats a mercenary with a sock full of billiard balls so a child can have a good Christmas. The holiday season truly contains multitudes.

"Violent Night" is set to hit theaters on December 2, 2022.