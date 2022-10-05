Violent Night Trailer: David Harbour's Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming holiday film "Violent Night," starring David Harbour ("Stranger Things," "Black Widow"). This comes shortly before the movie makes its debut at New York Comic Con on October 7, 2022. This happy holiday romp (kidding ... this will be just as violent as the title says) showcased some footage earlier this year at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, with /Film's own Ben Pearson describing it as a combination of "John Wick" and "Krampus." In the film, mercenaries attack a wealthy family's estate on Christmas Eve, and jolly old Saint Nicholas has to save the holiday ... however he can.

The film has been described as "a coal-dark holiday thriller that says you should always bet on red." If you want to know more about the action, David Leitch ("Atomic Blonde," "Deadpool 2"), Kelly McCormick, and Guy Danella are producing through their 87North Productions, which recently opened a training and stunt facility in Hollywood. Considering what they did for national treasure Bob Odenkirk in his wild ride of an action film "Nobody," this should be a tour de force for Harbour.

"Violent Night" is directed by Tommy Wirkola ("Dead Snow"), from a script from Pat Casey and Josh Miller ("Sonic the Hedgehog").