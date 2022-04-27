Violent Night Footage Reaction: John Wick Meets Krampus With David Harbour As Santa Claus [CinemaCon 2022]

David Harbour and "John Wick" producer David Leitch are coming your way this December with a holiday-themed action movie called "Violent Night," the title of which is obviously a pun on the Christmas carol "Silent Night." That's a gentle song, almost like a lullaby, which conjures the image of the "dear Lord baby Jesus, lying there in [his] ghost manger," as Ricky Bobby once said in "Talledega Nights." However, to the best of our knowledge, "Violent Night" will feature nothing of that sort. Directed by Tommy Wirkola ("Dead Snow"), the movie is described as a "coal-dark holiday thriller that says you should always bet on red."

"Violent Night" has shown off some footage at CinemaCon, the annual exhibition event for theater owners at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. It gives us our first look at Harbour in unconcealed leading-man mode outside Netflix's "Stranger Things."

While he gave some good supporting turns last year in Steven Soderbergh's "No Sudden Move" and as Red Guardian (seen above) in Marvel's "Black Widow," Harbour was buried under red demon makeup in "Hellboy" back in 2019. "Violent Night," by contrast, sees the actor best known for playing Jim Hopper striking out on his own as the star of another movie with his face clearly visible this time. Well, he still has a scraggly Santa Claus beard, but who's gonna be upset about that?

When not busy directing films such as "Atomic Blonde," "Deadpool 2," and the upcoming "Bullet Train," Leitch has found time to act as a co-producer on projects like "Nobody," starring Bob Odenkirk, another well-known TV face turned action movie star. Will Leitch and Wirkola be able to work the same magic in "Violent Night" with Harbour throwing holiday blows? Read our impression of the "Violent Night" footage below.