Bullet Train Trailer: What If John Wick, But Funny And On A Train

Though the trailer doesn't give a lot away in terms of story, it does relish in showing some of the action and comedy highlights. For starters, the first scene shows Brad Pitt's assassin "Ladybug" (of course) threatening Brian Tyree Henry's "Lemon" with a gun (which turns out to just be a finger gun), before Lemon fights back — while keeping real quiet because they are on the quiet car. Seeing Tyree Henry punch, kick, then quickly cover his mouth with his hand to avoid screaming after Ladybug smash a laptop against his hand is a great visual gag, and only one of many in the trailer.

Really, if you thought the guy who directed "Deadpool 2" had gone all serious after his turn directing the very somber *checks notes* "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," think again. The trailer is accompanied not by a slow and dramatic version of a pop song, but by the sweet disco tunes of the Bee Gees "Stayin' Alive." Even better, it turns into a Spanish cover when yet another assassin, played by Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, boards the train and stabs away at Ladybug. Add a bunch of neon lights and it really seems that Leitch has been building towards this movie all his career.

"Bullet Train" has a fantastic ensemble that also includes Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Hiroyuki Sanada, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, and Karen Fukuhara. It is based on a best-selling novel of the same name by Kotaro Isaka. Here is the synopsis:

An original movie event, Bullet Train is a fun, delirious action-thriller from the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch. Brad Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins – all with connected yet conflicting objectives – set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.

"Bullet Train" arrives at its destination on July 15, 2022. Check out the fresh new poster below.