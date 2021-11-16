Violent Night: David Harbour To Star In Holiday Action Movie From John Wick's David Leitch

"Stranger Things" star David Harbour is once again getting the chance to lead an action franchise, this time from one of the minds behind "John Wick." David Leitch, who co-directed the Keanu Reeves action flick, as well as "Deadpool 2" and "Hobbs & Shaw," is producing "Violent Night" — which, as the title implies, is a holiday-themed action movie with Harbour at its center.

As reported by The Wrap, "Violent Night" is set up at Universal Pictures with Harbour leading the way. Tommy Wirkola, of "Dead Snow" fame, is in the director's chair. This is promising as "Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead" is a truly underappreciated sequel. Pat Casey and Josh Miller ("Sonic the Hedgehog") are handling the script. While much remains mysterious, a brief logline was revealed, which describes the movie as a "coal-dark holiday thriller that says you should always bet on red."

Leitch is producing "Violent Night" alongside Kelly McCormick. Leitch has kind of become a go-to action guy, having co-directed the first "John Wick," as well as flying solo on "Atomic Blonde." He also produced the terrific "Nobody" starring Bob Odenkirk, which was released earlier this year. The deck certainly seems to be stacked in this new project's favor, just looking over all of it on paper. It is also set to release in December of next year, just in time for Christmas.