Stranger Things Season 4 Episode Titles Tease More Strange Things Ahead
Do you like things, but only if those things are strange? Then there's good news, as "Stranger Things" season 4 is set to arrive on Netflix in 2022, and trouble tends to follow Eleven and her friends around. The newly-released teaser for the next season of "Stranger Things" finds Jane Hopper (formerly known as Eleven) living a normal-ish life in sunny California. While it's nice not to have to fight Demogorgons and Mind Flayers every other week, Eleven misses some aspects of her old life and is looking forward to reuniting with Mike for "the best spring break ever!"
Famous last words. According to scenes glimpsed in the teaser, spring break is going to involve shoot-outs, explosions, and car chases — along with, no doubt, a healthy dose of supernatural goings-on and a strong likelihood of the Upside Down creeping back into our own world. And if these newly-unveiled episode titles for "Stranger Things" season 4 are anything to go by, things are going to get messy.
ST4 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/PVNWvXICBp
— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2021
- Episode 1: The Hellfire Club
- Episode 2: Vecna's Curse
- Episode 3: The Monster and the Superhero
- Episode 4: Dear Billy
- Episode 5: The Nina Project
- Episode 6: The Dive
- Episode 7: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab
- Episode 8: Papa
- Episode 9: The Piggyback
There are some immediate tearjerkers in there — "Dear Billy" suggests we'll be getting a tribute to Max's bad boy older brother, who sacrificed his life fighting the Mind Flayer, while "Papa" gives hope for a reunion between Eleven and Hopper. "The Massacre at Hawkins Lab" suggests that scientists are going to be messing with interdimensional portals again. Meanwhile, "Vecna" is a "Dungeons & Dragons" monster that will likely serve as the main big bad for the upcoming season.
Stranger Things Season 4 Poster
The "Stranger Things" season 4 episode titles were revealed as part of Stranger Things Day, an annual event for fans of the show. Also released was a poster (with artwork by Kyle Lambert) chronicling the story so far and teasing what lies ahead in the upcoming season.
The artwork features plenty of familiar locations and snapshots from the past three seasons, including the Starcourt Mall, Hawkins National Laboratory, and Will's hideout in the woods. Perhaps the most intriguing elements, however, are the locations near the top of the poster: Russia (where Sheriff Hopper is not dead, as his friends believe, but working on a prison chain gang) and California (where Eleven, Will, Joyce, and Jonathan moved after the events of "Stranger Things" season 3).
In between Russia and California is Chicago, the city where Eleven found Kali aka "Eight" in the divisive episode "The Lost Sister." Like Eleven, Kali was experimented upon at Hawkins National Laboratory and developed superpowers — in her case, the ability to create complex illusions and hallucinations in people's minds. There have been other hints that Kali could return in "Stranger Things" season 4, so perhaps there's more than one family reunion to look forward to.