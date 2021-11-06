Stranger Things Season 4 Episode Titles Tease More Strange Things Ahead

Do you like things, but only if those things are strange? Then there's good news, as "Stranger Things" season 4 is set to arrive on Netflix in 2022, and trouble tends to follow Eleven and her friends around. The newly-released teaser for the next season of "Stranger Things" finds Jane Hopper (formerly known as Eleven) living a normal-ish life in sunny California. While it's nice not to have to fight Demogorgons and Mind Flayers every other week, Eleven misses some aspects of her old life and is looking forward to reuniting with Mike for "the best spring break ever!"

Famous last words. According to scenes glimpsed in the teaser, spring break is going to involve shoot-outs, explosions, and car chases — along with, no doubt, a healthy dose of supernatural goings-on and a strong likelihood of the Upside Down creeping back into our own world. And if these newly-unveiled episode titles for "Stranger Things" season 4 are anything to go by, things are going to get messy.

Episode 1: The Hellfire Club

Episode 2: Vecna's Curse

Episode 3: The Monster and the Superhero

Episode 4: Dear Billy

Episode 5: The Nina Project

Episode 6: The Dive

Episode 7: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab

Episode 8: Papa

Episode 9: The Piggyback

There are some immediate tearjerkers in there — "Dear Billy" suggests we'll be getting a tribute to Max's bad boy older brother, who sacrificed his life fighting the Mind Flayer, while "Papa" gives hope for a reunion between Eleven and Hopper. "The Massacre at Hawkins Lab" suggests that scientists are going to be messing with interdimensional portals again. Meanwhile, "Vecna" is a "Dungeons & Dragons" monster that will likely serve as the main big bad for the upcoming season.