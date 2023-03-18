Why Evil Dead Rise Went From HBO Max To A Full Theatrical Release [Exclusive]

"Evil Dead Rise" made its big debut at SXSW this week, and was met with glowing, universal praise amongst critics, including our own Jacob Hall, who wrote that with "Rise," the "classic franchise roars back to bloody life." There's a lot to love about this latest installment, especially as it retains all the mean-spirited, nihilistic fun that the 2013 reboot brought while infusing the property with both a brand new city setting and a fresh set of new characters. It's been almost unanimously agreed by all who have seen it this week that this nasty, blood-soaked film from director Lee Cronin ("The Hole in the Ground") plays amazingly with a crowd and in a proper theatrical environment.

That's why we couldn't be more grateful that even though the film was first announced to be an HBO Max streaming exclusive, it was eventually reshuffled into the Warner Bros. theatrical release schedule. We truly do thank the exhibition gods for that one, because now horror fans can scream and cringe alongside one another as one big, haunted family.

This week, /Film's Ryan Scott spoke with "Evil Dead Rise" director Lee Cronin and asked about the film's transitional journey from another upcoming title in HBO Max's catalog to a full, mainstream, theatrical wide release. According to Cronin, there was actually quite a streak of good luck behind the scenes that enabled this to happen.