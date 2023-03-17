Why Evil Dead Rise Took The Franchise Out Of The Woods And Into The City [Exclusive]

The "Evil Dead" franchise consists of four films and a television show so far, and yet the series feels like it's hesitant to leave the confines of a cabin in the woods. The upcoming fifth movie in the franchise, "Evil Dead Rise," is breaking that pattern and visiting the city of Los Angeles, substituting its usual cabin setting with an apartment building. /Film's Ryan Scott spoke with director and writer Lee Cronin to discuss the change and how it could add a fresh breath of decayed air to the "Evil Dead" universe.

After two films set in the same location, Sam Raimi's "Army of Darkness" introduced a radical shift when it took Ash Williams to medieval Britain. However, the fantastical and even more overtly comedic tone downgraded the gory violence and shock value that drew people to the first two entries, and the "Evil Dead" remake brought the series back to its cabin roots. The television show "Ash vs Evil Dead" had the titular protagonist bumbling his way through his trailer park, a small town, and even a sperm bank, but the series still uses the original cabin as a pivotal location. The challenge of "Evil Dead Rise" is to prove how the new, urban setting can still work as an "Evil Dead" film, even without the presence of Ash.