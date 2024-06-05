Slasher Horror Movie In A Violent Nature Had A Bloody Good Box Office Haul

It hasn't been a good summer at the box office thus far (which might be the understatement of the year), and 2024 has left the industry at large with a lot of questions it needs to answer sooner rather than later. Be that as it may, we can always rely on horror, it seems, to pepper in some optimism. To that end, IFC's unrated slasher "In a Violent Nature" posted the company's second-best opening weekend over recently, adding to the studio's surprisingly good year.

With no new big releases hitting theaters in the post-Memorial Day frame, "The Garfield Movie" topped the charts with an anemic $14 million in an overall terrible weekend. But that left plenty of room for everything else, including "In a Violent Nature." Director Chris Nash's acclaimed, low-budget feature directorial debut made $2.1 million on just over 1,400 screens, placing number eight on the charts just behind Crunchyroll's latest anime "Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle" ($3.6 million). It also posted a very respectable per-screen average just north of $1,500.

It now trails only this year's "Late Night with the Devil" ($2.8 million) for IFC films on opening weekend. That movie, which was also met with widespread acclaim, has since gone on to earn nearly $10 million domestically and $11.9 million worldwide. IFC has never been a studio that relies on big theatrical grosses, but it's managed to find some success with a pair of unique horror offerings this year. The box office haul, in this case, is also sort of an icing on the cake situation as the film is also set to be released on the streaming service Shudder later this year. So, more or less, this theatrical run and the success will work to promote the eventual streaming release.