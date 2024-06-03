The Box Office Just Had One Of Its Worst Weekends In 25 Years

Another weekend in the books, another reason to be pessimistic about the state of the box office in 2024. We are just coming off of the worst Memorial Day weekend in decades in terms of ticket sales, thanks to weak performances by both "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" and "The Garfield Movie." Now? With no meaningfully big movies entering the marketplace, theaters were left to suffer — so much so that this past weekend now ranks as literally one of the worst weekends the summer box office has experienced in a quarter century.

"The Garfield Movie" held far better than "Furiosa" in its second weekend, as the animated film topped the charts with a $14 million haul. That's good for Sony, but terrible for the industry at large. When we're in the midst of the summer moviegoing season and the number one movie on a given weekend pulls in $14 million, we're in trouble. Overall, domestic ticket sales totaled $60 million for the top ten finishers. It is the lowest overall domestic total for any weekend in May or June since the May 14, 1999 frame, which was the weekend before "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" opened. At that point, Universal's "The Mummy" was in its second weekend enjoying its last moments atop the box office before "Episode I" swallowed up all of the attention.

The most depressing part about that statistic is that we're not taking inflation into account. In today's dollars, the $59 million posted by the top ten that weekend in 1999 would be around $111 million. That still wouldn't be great, but it would be a hell of a lot better than what we're looking at right now. And we also don't have a movie as big as "The Phantom Menace" just around the corner. Are things going to improve when "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" opens? Sure. But, all due respect, "Bad Boys" isn't "Star Wars."