The Box Office Just Experienced Its Worst Memorial Day In Decades – What Happened?

To say that this Memorial Day weekend was a disappointment at the box office would be a grave understatement. Warner Bros. unleashed director George Miller's "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" in theaters, while Sony Pictures released the family-friendly "The Garfield Movie." On paper, we had a much-anticipated (or so we thought) prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road," which is one of the most beloved action movies of all time, as well as an animated movie that could get parents out of the house with their kids. In practice, we endured a truly sobering several days' worth of lousy ticket sales.

"Furiosa" topped the charts with a $26.3 million haul through Sunday, with that number growing to $32 million when accounting for the Monday holiday. "Garfield" came in a close second with $24 million over the weekend and $31.1 million through Monday. Both of those numbers were well below industry projections, with "Furiosa" failing (by a wide margin) to match the $45.4 million opening of "Fury Road" back in 2015. All told, the domestic box office totaled just over $101 million for the full weekend. That is particularly brutal when we remember that last year, Disney's "The Little Mermaid" remake opened to $95.4 million by itself on this same weekend, with the film pulling in $117.5 million when the Monday grosses were added in.

It all adds up to the worst Memorial Day weekend the industry has seen in nearly 30 years. Save for 2020 when theaters around the country were closed due to the pandemic, it's the worst opening since "Casper" topped the charts with $22.5 million back in 1995. (Adjusted for inflation, "Casper" would have made around $46 million in today's dollars, making things even more grim by comparison.)

So, what the hell went so wrong? Why couldn't Miller's return to the "Mad Max" franchise and a family-friendly take on "Garfield" help to course correct an already brutal summer movie season at the box office? It's a complicated, multi-layered question, but here's our answer.