Furiosa Reviews Are Inspiring Great Joy – And Great Fury – From Critics

On the positive side of things, /Film's BJ Colangelo gave "Furiosa" a perfect, glowing 10/10 review, saying that it "will undoubtedly go down as one of — if not the — greatest prequel films ever made." She also added that "'Fury Road' is an even better movie because of 'Furiosa,'" while calling the new film Miller's "magnum opus." So not only is she saying that "Furiosa" is, itself, perfection, but that it adds even more to what many already consider to be a perfect film.

Writing for the Arizona Republic, Bill Goodykoontz had a similarly glowing review, saying, "'The question is,' Dementus asks, 'do you have what it takes to make it epic?' Miller answers that question with a resounding yes."

Ian Sandwell, writing for Digital Spy, did have a small word of caution for viewers, saying, "'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' is not 'Mad Max: Fury Road.' But it is another singular cinematic experience that needs to be witnessed." So don't go in expecting a repeat of what came before, but something else entirely that is also, per Sandwell, worth witnessing.

Writing for Den of Geek, Matthew Byrd said that the new film "shocked me repeatedly with its grotesque imagery, general brutality, and dreamlike philosophical sequences." Byrd also added that, "It's not that we haven't seen such things in other movies, but rather that it's hard to remember the last time we saw such things in a movie that will likely be one of the year's biggest blockbusters."

Miller relies more on CGI in "Furiosa," even though he didn't go so far as to de-age Charlize Theron. Dana Stevens, writing for Slate, shared that the end result is still very satisfying, saying, "The stunts may be created using a mix of practical and digital effects, but the result still feels handcrafted and personal."