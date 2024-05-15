Furiosa Review: This Thrilling Epic On The Fury Road Is George Miller's Magnum Opus

When George Miller released "Mad Max: Fury Road" in 2015 (our review here), he completely revolutionized action films forever. The long-awaited fourth installment of his post-apocalyptic Ozploitation franchise, "Fury Road" was over three decades in the making, but before Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron ever pressed their boot leather to the gas pedal of a war rig — there was Miller's script for "Furiosa." Almost entirely written before production began on "Fury Road," Miller outlined a thrilling epic about the life of Imperator Furiosa before she crossed paths with "Mad" Max Rockatansky.

Now, Miller has brought that story to the big screen, a prequel to "Fury Road" and an immersive dive into the life story of one of cinema's greatest characters of the last 20 years. Thanks to the extensive behind-the-scenes oral history of "Fury Road," we know that Miller is a meticulous director who storyboards out his films within an inch of their life. It was already jaw-dropping to see how he formulated what is ostensibly a high-octane, two-hour chase scene, but "Furiosa" is a true-to-form epic evoking classics like "Ben-Hur" while injecting the action with pure adrenaline. Tracking the 15-year saga of the titular character (Anya Taylor-Joy as an adult/Alyla Browne as a child) after she was taken by a Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), "Furiosa" examines what it took for her to survive the Wasteland and the Citadel run by Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme) in her never-ending quest to make it back home to the tribe of the Many Mothers, feeding directly into the events of "Fury Road."

"Fury Road" is considered an untouchable masterpiece, and yet "Furiosa" is somehow bigger, more imaginative, and yes, better, than what came before. George Miller has given us a scorching, rip-roaring, and downright breathtaking odyssey that serves his finest work yet.