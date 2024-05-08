How Furiosa Director George Miller Avoided A Common Prequel Problem

George Miller is the master of the modern myth. His sprawling "Mad Max" franchise now includes five feature films, novelizations, a comic book series, and two video games — all helping expand a post-apocalyptic Wasteland loaded with lore, characters, and laws different from our own. "Furiosa" serves as a prequel to "Fury Road," but a continuation of the story started in the first "Mad Max" film from 1979. As an audience, we know where Imperator Furiosa's story ends up, but "Furiosa" will show us how she got there.

One of the hardest things about making a prequel is ensuring that there are still stakes to the story at hand, knowing that what comes after has already been established. Sometimes it works, like with "The Hunger Games: The Battle of Songbirds & Snakes," but more often than not, the delivery is more akin to "The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas," "Dumb and Dumberer," or depending on who you ask, the "Star Wars" prequels.

During a special screening of "Furiosa" at IMAX Headquarters in Los Angeles, Miller spoke with the press about bringing the film to life after years of development and touched on his approach to crafting a story with an ending the audience already knows. "Well, you've got someone who was taken as a child who [...] can [no longer] depend on others. She has to [use her] unevolved, unpracticed inner resources to survive and then make a way back and go through all that hardship and trauma and so on — and still endure the wasteland, which is not an uncommon story," he says. Of course, Miller doesn't believe any of us have been tossed into a post-apocalyptic Wasteland of warfare and power-hungry warlords, but we've all endured hardships in our lives that helped shape us as people.