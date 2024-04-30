Furiosa Could've Been An Anime – And We Now Know The Original Director
"Mad Max: Fury Road" is one of the best movies of all time — according to /Film — a masterpiece of action cinema and a masterclass in visual storytelling. It is also a bit of a live-action cartoon. Like the best live-action directors, George Miller pulls inspiration from "Looney Tunes" as much as he does live-action movies in making his post-apocalyptic epic, with a sense of logic, physics, pacing, and fun that feels more outlandish than grounded.
But before the movie came out and became a big hit and an Oscar winner, it went through development hell for literal decades, only to go through actual hell during filming. Development took so long and suffered so many setbacks that Miller looked at alternatives to "Fury Road," including telling a completely different story in animated form. Indeed, we know that in 2009 — between two "Happy Feet" movies — Miller considered making an R-rated 3D "Mad Max" anime instead, even commissioning concept art by a legendary anime designer.
Well, it seems that wasn't just a random "Mad Max" spin-off that Miller looked into doing in animation, but instead the movie that became "Furiosa."
That's right. Everyone who keeps thinking "Furiosa" is a quick, last-minute cash grab should reconsider, because Miller has been thinking about this story for over 15 years. In the latest issue of Total Film (via GamesRadar), producer Doug Mitchell said that "Furiosa" was ready "in a story sense" 15 years ago, before "Fury Road" even began filming. The movie was originally titled "The Peach" and was set to be directed by Mahiro Maeda, who did concept art for the anime film back in 2009 (art which reportedly served as an inspiration for "Fury Road").
Maeda was a great choice to direct a Furiosa anime
This would have been an incredible choice. Maeda has contributed to some legendary anime as a designer, including working on the designs of the Angels in "Neon Genesis Evangelion" (designs that later inspired the alien in Jordan Peele's "Nope"), as well as Ghibli films like "Porco Rosso" and "Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind."
But Maeda's output as a director is quite impressive, too. He directed "Blue Submarine No. 6," one of the earliest anime to combine 3D computer graphics with digital ink and paint animation. He also directed the stunning "Gankutsuou: The Count of Monte Cristo," a phenomenal reimagining of the classic novel that also remains one of the most beautiful-looking anime ever thanks to its unique art style (which combined Western Impressionism with Japanese Ukiyo-e).
Maeda excels at using different techniques and employing CGI in interesting ways as a tool, rather than a shortcut. Having him make a 3D, R-rated "Mad Max" anime would have been incredible. It also would've made sense to move ahead with such a film. After all, "Mad Max" has had a big influence in anime, inspiring manga like "Trigun" and even Akira Yoriyama's "Dr. Slump," so this could have been a nice full circle moment.
For better or for worse, the movie eventually became a live-action project. Still, there's always the possibility of Miller deciding to tell another story in the wasteland with that medium.
"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" rides into theaters on May 24, 2024.