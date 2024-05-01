John Goodman Begged Steven Spielberg To Spare Him From Flintstones Movie Sequels

30 years after its release, director Brian Levant's "The Flintstones" remains an incredible-looking movie. The 1994 live-action take on Hanna-Barbera's famous prehistoric cartoon sitcom is littered with astonishingly detailed practical sets bringing the primitive suburbia known as Bedrock to colorful life. Equally remarkable are the practical animatronics used to realize the various critters that function as household items in the "Flintstones" universe, including a "garbage disposal" in the form of a Stone Age pig-like creature known as the Pigosaurus and the sassy "recording device" known as the Dictabird. Tragically, though, the movie's original puppet for the Flintstones' pet dinosaur, a Snorkasaurus named Dino, was replaced with a (nowadays, very dated) CGI version during development, as detailed in Patrick (H) Willems' excellent video essay, "The Rise And Fall Of Muppet Cinema."

The problem with "The Flinstones," is, well, everything else. Being rooted in mid-20th-century suburban stereotypes, the characters from the "Flintstones" cartoon aren't substantial enough to sustain a feature-length film. Similarly, the actual plot — which sees Fred Flintstone (John Goodman) go from being a lovable oaf to a self-absorbed executive, unaware that he's secretly a pawn in his boss' (Kyle MacLachlan) illicit schemes — bears an uncanny resemblance to, by an amusing coincidence, another 1994 comedy about corporate malfeasance (the Coen Brothers' "The Hudsucker Proxy"), but without the clever pastiche work and inspired absurdity. Even an all-star cast that also includes Rick Moranis, Elizabeth Perkins, Rosie O'Donnell, and Halle Berry isn't enough to make what's happening onscreen anywhere near as entertaining or interesting as the movie's production design.

Despite the movie's unflattering critical response, "The Flintstones" was a huge box office hit, making over $358 million against a $45 million budget. This, of course, meant Universal Pictures was eager to make sequels to the Steven Spielberg-produced film ... much to its star's distress.