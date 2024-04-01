The Flintstones Made TV History In The '60s Just By Existing

Will Hanna and Joe Barbera might be credited for popularizing a form of animation that allowed it to be produced at a tremendously rapid clip. Looking at the producing pair's early works like "The Huckleberry Hound Show" and "The Quick Draw McGraw Show," one can see "limited animation" at work. That is: characters were designed in such a way that only parts of them would need to be animated to complete a scene. Faces were conceived at three-quarters, letting characters look to the side or full front depending only on their eyes. Necks were covered by ascots or ties, allowing heads to be animated while bodies remained static.

Because of this design, Hanna-Barbera could produce multiple animated series on a notoriously fast TV production schedule. Hanna-Barbera exploded in the late 1950s, and dominated Saturday morning through the early 1980s.

The crown jewel in their output was, of course, "The Flintstones," which debuted on September 30, 1960 ... in primetime. Previously, animated shows typically ran in morning time slots, but Hanna and Barbera, wanting to shake off their reputation for being a "kiddie" studio, decided to pitch "The Flintstones" as a nighttime sitcom. The series is in the Guinness Book of World Records for its novel scheduling.

"The Flintstones" ran for a whopping six seasons and 166 episodes, a massive run for an animated show at the time. It held the record for the longest-running animated series of all time until it was unseated by "The Simpsons" in 1997. The show was not well-reviewed, but audiences loved the novelty, earning it high ratings for most of its runtime. Thereafter, "The Flintstones" was put into eternal syndication, allowing a younger generation to grow up on it.

The show is substantial.