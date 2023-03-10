Elizabeth Banks' New Flintstones Series Bedrock Has An Incredible Voice Cast

From "Cocaine Bear" to caveman times, it seems like Elizabeth Banks is the go-to talent for the most headline-grabbing concepts out there. After telling the saga of that poor bear ending up on the wrong end of a drug smuggling operation gone horribly awry, the actor/director is turning her attention to a much more kid-friendly subject: the beloved cartoon, "The Flintstones." According to Deadline, Fox is moving ahead with a spin-off series of the original animated show — because that's what audiences have been craving, apparently! Banks has been attached to the project as an executive producer and will also lend her voice talents to the role of a grown-up Pebbles, Fred and Wilma's daughter.

Fox has commissioned a pilot for the new series "Bedrock," which the report describes as "continuing the story of the Stone Age family, Bedrock catches up with the Flintstone family two decades later, with Fred on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles embarking on her own career. As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm's club."

The news comes two years after previous reports from 2021 when /Film originally covered the news that Fox was first intent on reviving "The Flintstones." Because, again, this is simply what the people have been asking for! But like it or not, we're getting this series and it's jam-packed with a weirdly stacked cast of voice actors. Read on for all the details below.