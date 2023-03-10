Elizabeth Banks' New Flintstones Series Bedrock Has An Incredible Voice Cast
From "Cocaine Bear" to caveman times, it seems like Elizabeth Banks is the go-to talent for the most headline-grabbing concepts out there. After telling the saga of that poor bear ending up on the wrong end of a drug smuggling operation gone horribly awry, the actor/director is turning her attention to a much more kid-friendly subject: the beloved cartoon, "The Flintstones." According to Deadline, Fox is moving ahead with a spin-off series of the original animated show — because that's what audiences have been craving, apparently! Banks has been attached to the project as an executive producer and will also lend her voice talents to the role of a grown-up Pebbles, Fred and Wilma's daughter.
Fox has commissioned a pilot for the new series "Bedrock," which the report describes as "continuing the story of the Stone Age family, Bedrock catches up with the Flintstone family two decades later, with Fred on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles embarking on her own career. As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm's club."
The news comes two years after previous reports from 2021 when /Film originally covered the news that Fox was first intent on reviving "The Flintstones." Because, again, this is simply what the people have been asking for! But like it or not, we're getting this series and it's jam-packed with a weirdly stacked cast of voice actors. Read on for all the details below.
The Flintstones spin-off rounds out its cast
"The Flintstones" spin-off "Bedrock" is closer than ever to becoming a reality ... and she's bringing along quite the roster of talent with her. Deadline reports that the cast will include Stephen Root as Fred Flintstone, Amy Sedaris as Wilma, Nicole Byer as Betty Rubble, Joe Lo Truglio as her husband Barney, and — get this, folks — Manny Jacinto as Bamm-Bamm. Just when we thought the cast of the 1994 movie couldn't possibly be topped (which, you may remember, included John Goodman, Rick Moranis, Rosie O'Donnell, Halle Berry, Elizabeth Perkins, Kyle MacLachlan, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Elizabeth freaking Taylor), the animated series all but said, "Hold my prehistoric equivalent of beer."
Described as a "primetime animated adult comedy series," "Bedrock" comes from Warner Bros. Animation and Fox Entertainment. In addition to Banks in her big creative role behind the scenes, the series will be written by Lindsay Kerns and Lon Zimmet, both of whom will also serve as executive producers. Again, I'm not entirely sure how much people are eager for a decades-later spin-off series for a cultural touchstone as ubiquitous as "The Flintstones," but I guess we'll find out for ourselves soon! No details are known about exactly when this new show will premiere, but stay tuned to /Film for new and all updates on the project.