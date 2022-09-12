First Time Emmy Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph Has A Legendary Broadway Background

"Dreamgirls" may have been the role that put Ralph on the map, but it certainly was not her first time originating a role. The year before, Ralph originated the role of Faith in the show "Reggae," while performing in the show "Swing" that same year. But when "Dreamgirls" came around, it was as if Ralph was made for the role. The Deena Jones role is based heavily on Diana Ross, who Ralph perfectly emulated down to the 1000-watt smile. The original Broadway production of "Dreamgirls," is unbelievably impressive, with Ralph starring alongside Grammy award-winner Jennifer Holliday and fellow Emmy winner Loretta Devine. The only reason Ralph didn't take home the Tony that year was because the award went to Jennifer Holliday, but the production did win 6 of its 12 Tony nominations that year.

Ralph has consistently been working across film, television, and theatre since the 1970s, but Broadway has always been a place that has embraced her. She played Muzzy Van Hossmere in the 2002 Original Broadway production of "Thoroughly Modern Millie," came in as a notable replacement in "Wicked" as Madame Morrible, lent her voice as Miss Walker in the Original Studio Cast Recording of "Goosebumps the Musical," and dazzled as the Producer in "Thoughts of a Colored Man." To put it simply, Sheryl Lee Ralph has always been a superstar, and she doesn't need an Emmy to prove that to anyone ... but it sure is nice that she's finally being recognized.

The second season of "Abbott Elementary" arrives on ABC on September 21, 2022, and it'll have you, like Ralph's Mrs. Howard, shouting "sweet baby Jesus, and the grown one too!"