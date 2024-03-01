Two Great Animated Shows Just Dropped New Seasons On Max – But WB's Marketing Sure Didn't Let You Know

(Welcome to Animation Celebration, a recurring feature where we explore the limitless possibilities of animation as a medium. In this edition: season 3 of "Clone High" and "Jellystone!")

Animation fans (and fans of good movies regardless of style) have been thrust into an emotional tornado spinning as wildly as the Tasmanian Devil regarding the release of director Dave Green ("Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows") and writer Samy Burch's ("May December") live-action/animated hybrid Looney Tunes courtroom flick, "Coyote vs. ACME." What should be an absolute no-brainer hit at the box office is at risk of being scrapped for a tax write-off despite positive test screenings, the result of yet another frustrating corporate decision prioritizing capitalism over creativity, and an all-out attack on the art of filmmaking.

Of course, you realize, this means war.

Listen, I don't think I need to tell anyone that despite the animation industry literally keeping Hollywood afloat during the quarantine era of the pandemic, a startling number of industry executives and studios are deprioritizing animation offerings at a concerning rate. And while animation is a medium and decidedly not exclusive to children's media, you can learn a lot about how a person values the importance of animation based on how they talk about it. During the studio's 2023 Q3 earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav admitted that Max had been lacking in children's programming, claiming, "We have a huge amount of kids' content. We're going to attack that. We think that really differentiates us and we're going to have to really promote it. We haven't been." The cruel irony is that this is the same guy who also purged the animation library on Max to save a quick buck, and for all of these claims of needing to "really promote" struggling projects, two of Max's best animated shows both dropped their third seasons with next-to-zero fanfare: "Clone High" and "Jellystone!"