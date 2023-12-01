Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Filmmakers Say AI Is Not The Future Of Animation

In early November 2023, DreamWorks founder Jeffrey Katzenberg made headlines when he claimed that generative artificial intelligence could cut the cost of animated films by "90 percent." It's a bold claim coming from the man whose recent success stories include being behind the "groundbreaking" streaming service Quibi, which lasted a whopping seven months and cost a reported $1.75 billion, but one that should worry creatives everywhere. It certainly doesn't help when we have filmmakers like Joe Russo claiming AI to be "the future of storytelling."

Disney has already been busted for creating digital replicas of background extras without compensation, and voiceover artists are already seeing roles replaced with AI. AI is a legitimate problem and threat to the industry, not because it can legitimately replace human beings in creative fields but because plenty of people in positions of power (and therefore control the checkbook) believe it can. And it'll take years and untold amounts of money until those folks realize what the rest of us already know to be true.

I attended a press conference today featuring Christopher Miller and Phil Lord in honor of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and the topic of AI came up in regard to the future of animation. Lord and Miller have seen firsthand the way the animation industry has evolved over the last 20 years, and are refusing to treat AI as the second-coming. "I think my hope is that you know, in so much that AI gets used, it's used as a tool to simplify some drudgery," said Miller. "It doesn't have the ability to innovate." Miller called artificial intelligence "a copying machine," rightfully pointing out, "It's an imitator, not an innovator."