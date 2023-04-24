Joe Russo Thinks AI Is The Future Of Storytelling — Please, God, No.

"Avengers: Endgame" filmmaker Joe Russo is once again thinking out loud about the future of movies. After proclaiming that theatrically released indie movies aren't the future in 2021 and stating that theaters, in general, might not be the future last year, Russo now has some thoughts on what the future of the medium does look like. His vision? Why, artificial intelligence, of course!

During a panel at the Sands International Film Festival moderated by Collider, Russo answered questions alongside Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard. The pair were in attendance to discuss the future of storytelling across film, TV, and video games, so naturally, the conversation wandered in a pretty unnerving direction when the pair were asked about how they think AI will influence these major mediums. Russo began answering the "mind-bending question" by explaining that, since there's been such an explosion in technology during Gen Z's lifetime, their relationship to new technologies is unique.

"We're not in a world where, you know, your uncle doesn't know how to send emails anymore," Russo shared. "We're in a world where the entire generation has a facile expertise in it, and is also not afraid of it." To that end, the filmmaker doesn't seem to be afraid of AI at all, but he goes on to describe a vision of future storytelling that certainly has scary implications for artists and actors. "Potentially, what you could do with it is obviously use it to engineer storytelling and change storytelling," Russo explained, "So you have a constantly evolving story, either in a game or in a movie, or a TV show."