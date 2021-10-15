Avengers Director Joe Russo Thinks Indie Movies Don't Have A Future In Theaters

Will independent films ever hold the same theatrical draw that they did before the pandemic? Joe Russo doesn't seem to think so.

Russo co-directed "Avengers: Endgame," the second highest-grossing movie of all time, along with three other MCU blockbusters in the 2010s. In terms of sheer box office dominance, if nothing else, some have argued that he and his brother Anthony Russo were the filmmakers who defined the decade, for better or for worse. However, his last movie, "Cherry," was a bit more scaled-down, budget-wise ($40 million instead of $356 million), and it only had a limited theatrical release for two weeks this year before it hit Apple TV+. Russo also co-produced "Extraction" and is co-directing "The Gray Man" for Netflix.

If you're noticing a pattern begin to develop here, it's that Russo's career post-Marvel has gone streaming. Even with MCU stars like Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, and Chris Evans leading his films, they're finding a home on streamers and not in theaters. That's something that Russo sees as part of a larger industry trend that includes independent films in general. Speaking at the Rome Film Festival's MIA Market (via Deadline), he said:

"I don't see a resurgence of independent movies at theaters, I just don't. You get more money to make them digitally. It's the easiest thing for Netflix to greenlight and nobody really bothers you [creatively]. Movies are going to evolve, I'm not sure what theaters will look like but I know it's going to be more premium."