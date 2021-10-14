Squid Game Was Initially Conceived As A Feature Film

It's a "Squid Game" world, and we're just living it. The series has transcended all of the normal conversations we have about film and TV shows. It is essentially the only TV show. We are all watching it, or we've all just finished it, or we've all just started it. In a world where there are so many options that it's hard to get on the same streaming page, "Squid Game," which was written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, is universally consumed. Your coworkers are watching it, your parents are watching it, your friends are watching it. According to Netflix's sketchy and completely opaque streaming analytics, it's their biggest series launch of all time. But we, and Hwang, are here to bring you into an alternate world. One where we ask the question, what if "Squid Game" was different?

What if it was a movie?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hwang went deep into the inspiration behind his viral Netflix hit. After shopping around a script he had written in 2008, Hwang's finances started to go south once he realized that his script wasn't going to be picked up and made into a film. It was then that the idea for "Squid Game" started to percolate. As he explains:

"So I spent a lot of time killing time in comic book cafes, reading. And I read a lot of comic books revolving around surviving death games — manga like "Liar Game," "Kaiji," and "Battle Royale." And well, I read some stories about these indebted people entering into these life-and-death games, and that became really immersive for me because I was struggling financially myself. I was even thinking that I would love to join a game like that, if it existed, to make a bunch of cash and get out of this terrible situation."