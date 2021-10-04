Squid Game Season 2: Potential Focus Would Be On The Police, Director Says

The series' first season sees hundreds of down-on-their-luck and indebted contestants approached by a mysterious organization which offers them the promise of a lifetime: compete in a series of six games, and the final winner(s) take home an overwhelming amount of money. The catch? The six games are violent versions of children's games (Red Light, Green Light, tug-of-war, and others), and you die if you lose.

We follow "Player 456," Seong Gi-hun (played with magnificent complexity by Lee Jung-jae), an affable but deadbeat father with a terrible gambling addiction who is about to lose his daughter. He joins the game out of desperation, hoping to win enough to assuage his debts and keep his daughter from moving to the United States with his ex and her well-off husband.

The opposition, of course, is not merely the other players but the ruthless and mysterious organization with geometric masks that holds the games, enforces the rules, and ensures the death of its fallen players. The series ends with Gi-hun victorious (despite wanting to walk away without the cash) and dumped back on the street a traumatized but much wealthier man. We see him a year later with the money untouched, his mother dead during his time at the games, and the protagonist in roughly the same place as he was at the beginning with the addition of a host of bad memories. At the series end, he opts not to visit his daughter but instead to rejoin the games, ostensibly to unmask those who run it.