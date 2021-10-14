Squid Game Is Officially Netflix's Biggest Series Launch Ever, According To Statistics They Won't Share

Step aside, "Bridgerton," there's a new Netflix obsession in town. "Squid Game" has officially become the streamer's biggest series launch of all time, with 111 million global viewers since its September 17 release. Given the very loud hype and the fact that people are already planning their Halloween costumes around this show, the news shouldn't come as a surprise. Still, Netflix has made a point of calling out the series success on Twitter.

Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans â€" making it our biggest series launch ever! pic.twitter.com/SW3FJ42Qsn — Netflix (@netflix) October 12, 2021

Netflix is marking this momentous occasion with a not-at-all threatening video that thanks the 111 million viewers who tuned in and invites those who didn't to "join the game." Evidently, those of us stuck around for nine episodes of intense drama and lots of tears are now morally compromised, basically comparable to the Game's VIP section ... but at least we don't have to play! For those who haven't yet been sucked into the show's orbit, games in "Squid Game" are very, very bad.

The series gathers hundreds of Korean residents riddled with debt and offers them a way out: millions of dollars in prize money. All they have to do is complete a series of challenges. The games in question harken back to those they played in the schoolyard and throughout childhood: Red Light, Green Light, tug-of-war, some random marble games... It would probably be an exciting, spirit-rousing event, if not for the fact that losing has deadly consequences. Here's the series synopsis:

A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?