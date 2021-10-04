Yes, Of Course There Are Squid Game Halloween Costumes

There's a crisp edge to the air, the leaves are falling, and you're steadily increasing the amount of pumpkin-flavored items you consume in a day, almost as if building up a strange immunity to some sort of gourd-based poison ... It's autumn, baby!

The signs of fall are all around us, including a sudden increase in buck wild Halloween costume production. Thankfully, it's not 2004 and you don't have to rely on a half-abandoned Spirit Halloween store that's popped up in the old Payless location of your local mall to pick up a truly excellent costume — we have the internet for that now! And this holiday season, the internet has absolutely delivered.

If you fell into a short-lived coma recently, you may have missed that "Squid Game," a South Korean survival-horror series directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, has blown the hell up in popularity. According to the powers that be at Netflix, the nine-episode series is on its way to becoming the most-watched Netflix show ever, and with Halloween just around the corner, costume companies are not sleeping on this overnight sensation. It doesn't hurt that the show's visual hallmarks are both immediately recognizable and pretty basic at the same time, making for a costume that is perfectly of the moment and also incredibly easy to produce or even DIY at home.