A Real Phone Number Was Used In Squid Game, And Netflix Is Going To End The Madness

Since debuting on Netflix last month, "Squid Game" has exploded in popularity, becoming one of the streamer's most popular series thus far. And while some fans are expressing their love on social media, others are looking to get a little more engaged. By, ya know, trying to play the Squid Game themselves — which would all be fine and dandy if not for the deadly consequences laid out in the series.

In an early scene of the new Netflix hit, a mysterious Salesman (Gong Yoo) offers lead character Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) the opportunity to play a childish game for some money. It's an offer Gi-hun can't refuse, given his enormous debt, so he plays. And when he (eventually) wins, he's handed a card and invited to play a game with much higher stakes. What could be a throwaway moment is Gi-hun's grand turning point, setting him on the devastating path to the Squid Game: a contest where players compete in children's games with deadly twists in the hopes of winning the grand cash prize. And it's all because he called the number on the card.

And it turns out the number presented to Gi-hun was real and the unknowing owner of said number has been bombarded with messages and calls from fans demanding to participate in Squid Game. In fact, there's a good chance the number has gotten lost in translation, because multiple people have reported receiving phone calls from Squid Game enthusiasts who claim to have gotten their number from the card. Often the numbers are close to the one shown onscreen, differing by a single digit. Given the unparalleled popularity of "Squid Game," things have gotten way out of hand, with one of the phone call victims telling The Korea Times:

"Many people who have watched the series call me day and night to say they want to join the game, and my phone battery runs out in less than half a day."