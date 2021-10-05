The Red Light, Green Light Doll From Squid Game Is Real, And You Can Visit It

This just in — everyone's worst fear has come true. The creepy doll from "Squid Game," who hosted a lethal round of "red light, green light" isn't just a fictional creation. She's real.

The cinematic canon has more than enough creepy dolls as is. Chucky has haunted generations, Annabelle has scared the best of us, Jigsaw always finds his way back into our lives, and even that porcelain weirdo Brahms is carving out a corner for himself. But if you think those itty-bitty villains are scary, then I have some pretty terrifying news:

Thanks to the newest Netflix hit, "Squid Game," there's an even scarier doll in town. I'm sad to report that she doesn't ride a tricycle and unlike the Chucky's of the world, you can't laugh at the way she kicks her little doll feet. This doll towers over the masses, stares with her all seeing eyes and turns children's games into bloodbaths.

According to Koreaboo, the actual doll guards the entrance of a horse carriage museum called Macha Land. She lives just three hours outside of Seoul, in Jincheon County, meaning you can visit her by bus or car — but only if you're brave enough. "Squid Game” producers borrowed the doll for filming and while she's since been returned, eagle eyed observers noticed that she now has a hand missing. That seems fine and normal, and probably has a very cool explanation with no further creepiness involved.

But wait — there's more.