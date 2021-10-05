Are The English Subtitles For Squid Game Changing The Show's Meaning?

Youngmi Mayer of the popular Feeling Asian podcast went viral last week when they tweeted about the poor English translation of "Squid Game," noting that "the dialogue was written so well and zero of it was preserved."

not to sound snobby but iâ€™m fluent in korean and i watched squid game with english subtitles and if you donâ€™t understand korean you didnâ€™t really watch the same show. translation was so bad. the dialogue was written so well and zero of it was preserved — youngmi mayer (@ymmayer) September 30, 2021

Another Twitter user @MrTimCat replied saying, "I found you got different subtitles depending if you chose English or English Closed Caption (with the latter matching the dubbed dialogue and the former being wildly different)."

Mayer, who is fluent in Korean, also took to TikTok to break down exactly just how bad the translation is for English speaking viewers. The video has been viewed over 10 million times.

In reference to the character Han Mi-nyeo (played by Kim Joo-Ryoung), Mayer said her dialogue "constantly gets botched," explaining that "she cusses a lot and it gets very sterilized." Even phrases that aren't offensive with cursing have been changed, citing an example where "What are you looking at?" gets neutralized to the far more palatable "Go Away." It may seem like a minor change, but the language creators use for their characters is intentional. Changing the dialogue can in some instances completely change the meaning.