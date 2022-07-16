Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Is Sick Of The Theatrical Vs. Streaming 'Culture War'

All of these changes have fueled an ongoing conversation about the merits of theaters vs. streaming, and it's a discourse that major filmmakers continue to passionately weigh in on. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who have helmed massive box office hits like "Avengers: Endgame" and are about to release "The Gray Man" on Netflix, talked to The Hollywood Reporter about their take on the theater experience.

"What has always excited us most is [the question], how do you move it forward?" Anthony Russo said, noting that he and his brother have a philosophy about "not being precious about theatrical distribution." Russo says that the pair are most interesting in reaching "audiences that haven't been engaged before." In the case of the big-budget action film "The Gray Man," the path to engaging viewers is coming via a hybrid release model involving a limited theatrical release this week, followed by a Netflix debut just one week later.

Joe Russo has an even more specific take on theaters: apparently, he thinks they're elitist: