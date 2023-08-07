Marvel VFX Workers Vote To Unionize In Historic Hollywood First

In the summer of 2022, it became widespread knowledge that Marvel Studios was playing swiftly and unfairly with its many, many visual effects teams. News spread that visual effects houses became engaged in bitter underbidding wars; various VFX vendors had to lowball Marvel in order to get the work they needed. What's more, many of Marvel's higher-ups infamously made a lot of last-minute requests of said VFX teams, leading to the coining of the phrase "being pixel-****ed." VFX artists were often asked to scrap work they had spent weeks on, only to redo everything at the last minute. This has become the accepted reason why the VFX on "Thor: Love and Thunder," and "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," had such cheap-looking visuals.

This is not unique to Marvel, either. Many VFX artists working for major studios have been pushed to their limits, fixing performances in post and doing giant amounts of work under the gun.

According to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees website, the VFX industry hasn't been unionized since the 1970s. That, however, may soon change. On Monday, 50 members of on-set Marvel VFX teams asked IATSE to appeal to the National Labor Relations Board to vote on the potential formation of a VFX union. According to a recent article in Vulture, the election may be held as early as August 21, 2023. The 50 members of the VFX board represent about 170,000 people who work on Marvel's special effects. This would represent a sea change in an industry that relies embarrassingly heavily on VFX. The artists and technicians are seeking their due.