Space Ghost Coast To Coast Has Been Removed From Max – Here's Why Fans Are Furious

The projects underneath the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella have undergone some serious changes since the merger, which tragically include the cancelation of high-profile projects like the "Batgirl" movie and the removal of countless beloved shows and movies from their streaming offerings, with animation taking a heavy hit. After the initial bloodbath, there were hopes that the new Max streaming platform would ensure the remaining library would stay available in perpetuity. Sadly, that isn't the case, and the introduction of Max has meant the elimination of additional shows and movies. In arguably one of the most egregious decisions, the Max streaming app has removed all 11 seasons of "Space Ghost Coast to Coast."

"Space Ghost" wasn't included on the platform at the time of the Max app launch back on May 23, 2023, but a tweet from writer Sean T. Collins (who is a well-documented fan of the show) discussing the deletion recently went viral, which was how thousands of people learned of the show's quiet removal. "Max has removed 'Space Ghost Coast-to-Coast' — the show that spawned Adult Swim, which is one of WBD's most successful and recognizable brands," Collins wrote. "One of the most influential television shows of all time, gone."

Created by Mike Lazzo and featuring a reimagined take on the original Hanna-Barbera character of the same name, "Space Ghost Coast to Coast" was the first time Cartoon Network had dabbled in the landscape of adult animation and forged the path that would ultimately lead to groundbreaking series like "The Venture Bros.," "The Boondocks," and even "Rick and Morty." It's an unfathomably ridiculous decision to remove any project off of a platform if it's owned by the parent company, but the decision to kick "Space Ghost" to the curb is blatant disrespect to the history of one of Warner Bros. Discovery's most important intellectual properties.