One Red Flag At The Start Of I Love Lucy Became Its Downfall

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's fierce, real-life chemistry fueled their roles as the bickering but loving couple on their trailblazing sitcom "I Love Lucy." No matter how aggravating Lucy's goofy schemes became, at the end of the day Ricky always forgave her and couldn't help but be charmed by her wild antics. But behind the scenes, Lucy and Desi's actual marriage was far from the cookie-cutter image they presented in their beloved television series.

There was a tension between Lucy and Desi that would impact the "I Love Lucy" production even from the very start. Amy Poehler's fantastic documentary "Lucy and Desi," assembles private audio tapes recorded by the couple with home movies and photographs, giving a unique insight into their own personal thoughts and feelings — especially regarding the fractured state of their marriage and how working on "I Love Lucy" exacerbated many of their pre-existing conflicts. "It's too bad Lucille and Desi weren't Lucy and Ricky," Desi Arnaz muses on one of the tapes, indicating that there was a gulf between their on-screen personas as a married couple and authentic relationship.

Although Lucy and Desi's relationship began as a whirlwind romance, eloping shortly after meeting on the set of "Too Many Girls" in 1940, they nearly divorced in 1944 but ended up reconciling and renewing their vows in 1949 — only a few short years before "I Love Lucy" would be premiere in 1951. Yet despite being married for over a decade and expecting a child that same year, their relationship was already on rocky ground when production on the television sensation began.