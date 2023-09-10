I Love Lucy Changed Television History In Ways That Should Never Be Forgotten

I think modern television gets a little too much credit for being revolutionary. Yes, there have been big strides in what kind of stories get told on TV, especially in regards to the structural and thematic experiments many programs take on, but I do feel like there is this strange mindset that TV wasn't all that innovative prior to "The Sopranos" premiering in 1999. Part of this has to do with the many people's either inability or refusal to appreciate art made before a certain time period. When it comes to film, that cutoff point is in the 1970s, where "real movies" began with the likes of "The Godfather," "Jaws," and "Star Wars," and anything older than that is stale, crusty, and homework. Because television is a newer medium, that cutoff point is somewhere in the 1990s, which also just so happens to be the time period where a majority of the people currently writing about this topic came of age with TV.

Of course, this mindset is pretty nonsensical. Ever since the beginning of these art forms, innovation has been constant, and they were doing just as much experimentation in the first 20 years of their existence as the last 20 years. Something that seems overly familiar now was at one point a trailblazer, and few pieces of popular entertainment fit that description better than "I Love Lucy." We know the show starring Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz to be a classic filled with gags still referenced today, but that show was more than just a gag factory. "I Love Lucy" was pushing boundaries in both content and form that left an indelible imprint on the television form itself, which we all take for granted today.