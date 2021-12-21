Being The Ricardos Director Aaron Sorkin On Sacrificing Accuracy To Get To The Truth [Interview]

First, I love the project — I grew up watching Lucy with my family. The movie is so interesting. Why take on this project?

Aaron Sorkin: About five years ago, Todd Black, our producer, asked to meet with me and he asked me if I want to write a movie about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. It started there, and for about the next 18 months we would meet once a month, once every couple of months, and he would just sort of feed me bits of knowledge about Lucy and Desi. For instance, I didn't know that Lucy had been accused of being a Communist. I learned that in our first meeting, and I just was curious if I was the only one that who didn't know that Lucy was accused of being a Communist. I asked around and no, nobody seemed to know.

More important than that, or as important as that, I began to discover these interesting points of friction between Lucy and Desi. I also discovered that there are people — listen, you just said that you grew up watching "I Love Lucy." A lot of people did. Most of us did. But within that group, there is another large group of people who have a very intense relationship to Lucille Ball — except it's not to Lucille Ball, it's to Lucy Ricardo. It's not to Desi Arnaz, it's to Ricky Ricardo, and they have a very difficult time separating the actor from the character. They don't have a difficult time, they don't bother separating the actor from the character. That marriage is important to them.

The friendship between Lucy and Ethel is important to them, and the actors are so different than the characters that you began to think, 'I really would like to have an idea for how to tell this story, because there's stuff there that I want to write.' Then I got the idea for the structure of, 'What if it all took place in one production week of "I Love Lucy?"' Monday table read to Friday audience taping, three big events that actually took place over two years, put them in one week and really put on the pressure on our protagonists. See what happens.

Honestly, I love that technique, because I do think it really condensed and added a lot of organic drama to the different plot lines.

Aaron Sorkin: Yeah. I like claustrophobic space and claustrophobic time. I think that it's kind of like if you're holding a tangerine in your hand, and you squeeze it as hard and as fast as you can. A lot of pulp juice is going to fly, and it's kind of what I try to do with drama.

Lucy still stands out as one of the greatest comic writers and performers of all time. She absolutely influenced so many people. Did she have an influence on you or your career?

Aaron Sorkin: Well, I think that anyone who has done a half hour comedy in the last 60 years is to some extent walking in the footprints that Lucy and Desi left. So yeah, sure it has.

How different is it to write characters based on real people?

Aaron Sorkin: My first time doing it was "Charlie Wilson's War," the first time I wrote nonfiction. As good a time as I had making that movie, I just told myself that I was never going to do nonfiction again. I was never going to write about real people, and then my next six movies were nonfiction. Here's what I do. I fill up on research, I fill up on the journalism of it, and then I leave that behind, okay? I have to make them my characters. Obviously, I wouldn't defame anyone. I wouldn't pervert history in a way that's a problem, and I understand that I took three events that happened over two years and I put them in one week. I just don't consider that perverting history. I consider that a construct of a movie.

You have to rely on your own inner compass. If your inner compass is broken, the studio's legal department will be happy to help you fix it. But what it comes down to is the difference between a photograph and a painting, the difference between accuracy and truth. There are times when you're willing to, if not happy to, sacrifice accuracy to get at a more important truth. I think, for instance, in "Being the Ricardos," we sacrifice accuracy and do get at a more important, more interesting truth about those people and the times they were living in.