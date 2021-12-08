Get Out, Eternal Sunshine, And The Social Network Top The WGA's 101 Greatest Screenplays Of The 21st Century (So Far)

Around this time every year, the Black List names its annual list of the best unproduced screenplays, but what about movies that have already been made? What are the greatest screenplays of the last two decades? That's the question at the heart of a new list compiled by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) West and East.

The WGA has posted its list of the 101 greatest screenplays of the 21st century (so far), and there's a good chance that one or more of your favorite movies are on it. A quick look at the top 10:

1. "Get Out" (2017) Written by Jordan Peele 2. "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" (2004) Written by Charlie Kaufman, Story by Charlie Kaufman & Michel Gondry & Pierre Bismuth 3. "The Social Network" (2010) Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin, Based Upon the Book "The Accidental Billionaires" by Ben Mezrich 4. "Parasite" (2019) Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Story by Bong Joon Ho 5. "No Country for Old Men" (2007) Written for the Screen by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen, Based on the Novel by Cormac McCarthy 6. "Moonlight" (2016) Screenplay by Barry Jenkins, Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney 7. "There Will Be Blood" (2007) Screenplay by Paul Thomas Anderson, Based on the Novel "Oil!" by Upton Sinclair 8. "Inglourious Basterds" (2009) Written by Quentin Tarantino 9. "Almost Famous" (2000) Written by Cameron Crowe 10. "Memento" (2000) Screenplay by Christopher Nolan, Based on the Short Story by Jonathan Nolan

The only one of these I've read is Jordan Peele's script for "Get Out." How about you?