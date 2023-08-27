One I Love Lucy Scene Had Lucille Ball Fearing For Her Life

Lucille Ball of "I Love Lucy" fame was a groundbreaking comedy genius, paved the way for "Star Trek" to become a cultural phenomenon with her production company, and has been the subject of numerous documentaries and biopics over the years. Some of the most iconic moments in "I Love Lucy" history have been parodied across film and television, and her presence has permeated the culture with such vigor that even younger generations who have yet to watch a single episode of the show are at least tangentially familiar with moments in episodes like "Lucy and the Chocolate Factory" or her hilarious whine. One of Ball's most influential moments came in the now-classic 1956 episode "Lucy's Italian Movie," which features a simulated fight in a vat of grapes (to make wine) with Italian actress, Teresa Tirelli ... or was it?

Ball finally confessed the truth during a 1974 interview on "The Dick Cavett Show," where she talked about how the fight sequence turned into a life-threatening disaster. Given the fact Ball survived the ordeal and is one of the most effortlessly hilarious women to ever live, the studio audience cracks up as she tells the story, which would have sounded like something out of a nightmare had their laughter not been present.

"[Tirelli] was told that there would be a fight, and it was also explained to her that there were times when my legs had to come up in this huge vat of real grapes," Ball said. "I slipped and when I slipped, I hit her, accidentally. And she took offense. So, she hauled off and let me have it ... it took all the wind out of me." Tirelli didn't speak English and Ball didn't speak Italian, so their language barrier also meant there was no way for the actors to effectively clear up the miscommunication.