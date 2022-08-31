The Furiosa Script Was 'Virtually Complete' Before Shooting Mad Max: Fury Road, Says George Miller

Imagine venturing out into the vast Namibian desert with no real script (in the conventional sense, at least), little to no contact with the outside world, and a foreboding sense that the project could turn out to be one monumental mistake. For "Mad Max: Fury Road" stars Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy, this was their profoundly uncomfortable reality during filming of the epic action movie, much of which contributed to the pair locking horns and coming to blows repeatedly throughout the punishing production.

Far from the most ideal circumstances the first time around, writer and director George Miller thankfully has no intention of reliving such a challenging experience. When it comes to the highly-anticipated prequel film, "Furiosa" already has a built-in advantage: The script has been in the making, both in Miller's head and on the page, long before "Fury Road" ever became a reality. Although currently in the thick of shooting the prequel in the deserts of Australia, the visionary filmmaker has been making the (digital) interview rounds to promote his latest film, "Three Thousand Years of Longing."

As it turns out, the screenplay for "Furiosa" predates the filming and even the long-delayed development of "Fury Road."