Furiosa Will Be A More 'Traditional Three Act Drama,' Reveal Locations Only Mentioned In Fury Road

One of the many things that makes "Fury Road" great is the sheer amount of world-building it packs in without getting bogged down in exposition dumps or needless setup for sequels. It also left plenty of room for "Furiosa" to continue fleshing out the "Mad Max" universe by exploring the locations that are only mentioned in passing by the film's characters.

Speaking to Buchanan, "Fury Road" unit production manager Dean Hood confirmed that audiences will get to see some of those places for real in "Furiosa":

"When I started reading [the 'Furiosa' script], I couldn't put it down. It is going to be really, really good. You get to see Gas Town. You get to see the Bullet Farm. It's exciting to be able to build that stuff."

Among those joining Miller behind-the-camera on "Furiosa" are cinematographer Simon Duggan, who previously lensed such films as Baz Luhrmann's "The Great Gatsby" and Duncan Jones' "Warcraft." (Say what you will about those movies, but they were great to look at and immersed you in their settings.) "Fury Road" costume designer Jenny Beavan is also coming back for "Furiosa," and I can only hope Margaret Sixel (who's married to Miller) edits the film, given what a terrific job she did cutting "Fury Road" together. She's edited all of Miller's directorial efforts in the last 25 years except for "Happy Feet Two," so odds are good she will.

"Furiosa" is currently scheduled to open in U.S. theaters on May 24, 2024.